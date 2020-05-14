When it was announced that the state had increased its testing capacity, a good use for a percentage of that testing capacity came to mind that would help everyone in this time of need.

We need to start taking a more proactive approach to dealing with the coronavirus. We have all heard the expression of the canary in the mine. The canary at this time are the essential workers in grocery and retail stores — they are being exposed regularly to a cross-section of each community. If random testing was started with them, it would be known quickly if asymptomatic types are out and about in an area.

As of now, only those who seem to have a problem are tested or when outbreak is noted in a specific location.

We need to let scientists work on this problem and continue to find solutions.

If we are lucky, the politicians will stay as far away as possible.

Tim Ricker, Auburn

« Previous

Next »