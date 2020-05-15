The quartet of Deja Bennett, Molly Bourget, Katy Henderson and Chloe Warren entered their Buckfield softball careers as a foursome of “very talented newcomers” as freshmen, head coach Sandy Albert said in 2017. That talent was on display the past three seasons, but because of injuries the classmates didn’t always get a chance to put that talent together for the Bucks, who reached at least the Class D South semifinals each year.

About this series In response to the spring sports season being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Sun Journal sports staff is teaming up with athletic directors and coaches to honor the athletes who would have closed out their high school sports careers this spring.

Expectations were high again this season, according to Albert, and it was also going to be the last chance Bennett, Bourget, Henderson and Warren got to play together before closing out their high school careers.

“I think we had a great team coming back, you know, with the core of the underclassmen and then the seniors being there,” Albert said. “We could have had a really good year.”

The senior foursome was all set to provide leadership for a program that made it to the regional final two years ago before a disappointing loss to rival Richmond in last year’s regional semifinals. Albert said the team thought it was “ready to get the big prize” last year.

She said this could have been the team’s best year, and with many of the team’s players also having good seasons in soccer and basketball there was momentum going into the spring. Now it will only be “what if?” as Albert put it.

“Some of them, I don’t know if they’ll play again, so it’s just a tough way to end their careers,” Albert said.

— Wil Kramlich

SOFTBALL

Molly Bourget

“I have had the pleasure of coaching Molly as a member of our varsity softball squad for the past four years and she has primarily played in our outfield positions. She is a very talented outfield player and she would have started for us in the center field spot this year. Her ability to track a ball and communicate with the other outfielders around her is superb. She has so much knowledge of the sport and has always been willing to assist other players when they are struggling with a specific skill. Molly has a cheerful demeanor and enjoys having fun but knows how to turn on her competitive spirit and rise to the occasion when it is needed from her team.”

Deja Bennett

“I have had the pleasure of coaching Deja as a member of our varsity softball squad for the past four years and she has primarily played in our second base and outfield positions. Not too long ago, Deja was injured during preseason training and was unable to play with the team for the majority of our season, but instead of leaving asked if she could keep the book so that she could still be with her team. During this time, even though she was unable to play, she continually encouraged her teammates and was a positive calm voice in our dugout. This shows that Deja was dedicated to her team and softball program. Her hard work and determination to heal her injury and come back to play all three sports last year shows that she can handle setbacks with dignity and a positive attitude.”

Katy Henderson

“I have had the pleasure of coaching Katy as a member of our varsity softball squad for the past four years and she has primarily played in our outfield positions. Katy strived to gain more knowledge by often asking for advice

from her coaches to help improve her game. Because of the speed that Katy possesses, oftentimes she was called upon to come into a game to lay down a bunt or pinch run for another team member in order to score a much-needed run that we were looking for. She embraced this role with our team and never complained. After every practice, when leaving the diamond, Katy always made a point to thank her coaches for the day. This proves the kind and courteous nature that she possesses.”

Chloe Warren

“I have had the pleasure of coaching Chloe as a member of our varsity softball squad for three years and she played in our outfield positions. Last year, Chloe was unable to participate in playing but made the decision at our very first practice that she still wanted to be part of our team by being our manager. The managers on our team work just as hard for the coaches and the players to get them what they need and to keep the numerous stats that a coach wants every game. Chloe picked up the rules of the game very quickly and was very supportive of the players that were on the field by uplifting them and cheering us on the entire way. This year, Chloe was planning on returning to the team as a player and no doubt would have helped us with the increased knowledge of the game that she learned last year.”

BASEBALL

Brandon Donahue

“Brandon was a two-sport athlete for the Bucks in his four years, playing baseball and soccer. His heart is in the sport of baseball, and while he will be missing his senior season, he should be proud of his efforts in the sport and his level of fitness. He transformed himself into a strong athlete over the past four years and he will carry that determination into his adult life. Best of luck, Brandon!”

Josh Gonyea

“Josh has been a go-getter in several sports for the Bucks in his four years at Buckfield. He played basketball and baseball for the Bucks and always showed a strong work ethic and a ‘never quit’ attitude. Josh should be

commended for his commitment to bettering his fitness and perseverance in athletics. Best of luck in the future, Josh!”

Tyler Gammon

“Tyler is one of the hardest working and most caring athletes at Buckfield Junior/Senior High School. His hard work paid off as he was named a first-team MVC soccer goalkeeper and a Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star basketball player in the 2019-20 school year. While he will be missing his senior baseball season, he will forever leave Buckfield with a legacy of ‘Hard work pays off.’ Young people in our community have looked at him as a positive role model for how hard work in athletics can pay off.”

Victor Verrill

“Victor has spent three years as a Buckfield Buck and was an integral part of the soccer team’s success. In his time as a Buck, he amassed 54 goals as one of the quickest and most aggressive forwards in Western Maine. His

commitment to his fitness, mile times and technical skills in soccer can’t be replaced within the program and he was a huge reason why the Bucks have been contenders for the past three years.”

TRACK AND FIELD

Anthony Jackson

“Anthony’s athletic talents come from both his physical and mental abilities. Anthony puts understanding the skills needed to be successful at a very high level and that makes him competitive in any event. He has a great future in front of him.”

Josephine Replogle

“Josephine always gives her best in regards to effort, discipline and focus. She is a leader on our team and she is someone I could rely on in many ways. I look forward to watching her compete on a college track.”

Max White

“Max is one of our most competitive athletes. His mental and physical toughness makes him successful in this sport. He is driven to succeed in sports and in life and I look forward to following his future.”

Quotes provided by baseball coach Kyle Rines, softball coach Sandy Albert and track and field coach Annette Caldwell and were compiled by Buckfield athletic director Cortney Sirois.

« Previous

filed under: