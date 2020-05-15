REGION — Due to the Governor’s Stay Safer at Home Order, RSU 9 is scheduling appointments by phone for in-person registration and screening in August for Pre-K and Kindergarten.
To be eligible for kindergarten, children must be five years old on or before October 15, 2020; for Pre-K, children must be four years old on or before October 15, 2020. Students who are currently enrolled in one of the district’s Pre-K programs at Cape Cod Hill, Cushing, or Mallett do not need to re-register for kindergarten.
If unsure about which school to register with, call the Superintendent’s Office at 207-778-6571 if there are questions about enrollment.
Cape Cod Hill School, New Sharon Pre-K Registration: call Jennifer Rackliff at 778-3031 Ext: 4151. Please leave your name and number; Mrs. Rackliff will call you back as soon as possible.
Kindergarten: call Crystal Oliver at 778-3031, press the main office extension. Please leave your name; Mrs. Oliver will call you back as soon as possible. Registration and Screening: August 6 and 7, by appointment only.
Gerald D. Cushing School, Wilton, call Lori LaPlant at 645-2442 for Pre-K and Kindergarten registration. Please leave your name and number; Mrs. LaPlant will call you back as soon as possible.
Registration and Screening: August 5, by appointment only. W.G. Mallett School, Farmington. Call Laurie Hastings at 778-3529 for Pre-K and Kindergarten registration. Please leave your name and number; Mrs. Hastings will call you back as soon as possible. Registration and Screening: August 4, 5, and 6, by appointment only.
