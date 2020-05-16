RUMFORD — Francis Frank John Arsenault, 61, of Rumford, passed away on May 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after losing a long and courageous battle with cancer.Francis was born on March 8, 1959 in Rumford to Donald P. Sr. and Jean D. Arsenault. He graduated from Rumford High School in 1979, where he met the love of his life, Pennie Worthley Arsenault. Frank and Pennie were married on July 2, 1983, and together they had 2 sons.He worked for many years for Thurstons Dowel Mill, Andy Dupuis, Auto-Tech. Frank was also a jack of all trades.Frank liked watching NASCAR, the Boston Red Sox, the New England Patriots, and also building puzzles. He loved four wheeling, fishing and hunting, snowmobiling and riding his motorcycle. In his later years, he enjoyed playing games on his tablet, and doing crossword puzzles.Frank is survived by his wife of 36 years; his two sons, Steven Arsenault of Auburn, and John Arsenault, his wife, Jessy and son, Jacob of Mexico; three sisters, Nancy Theriault and fiance, James Weston of Mexico, Rita Easter and fiance, Gene Risner of Vermont, and Belinda Arsenault of Cape Elizabeth; brothers, Kenneth Arsenault of Rumford, David Arsenault of New Jersey, Peter Arsenault of New York, and Charles Arsenault and companion, Alegra Thorne of Rumford; many nieces and nephews; and in-laws. Frank was predeceased by his parents, and his brother, Donald Duck Arsenault.The family would like to thank Dr. Nicolette Erickson, everyone at Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, Tammy Bean, and his good friend, Pete Cormier, for all they have done to help during this difficult time.

