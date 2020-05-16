WAKEFIELD, R.I. – Nancy Cyr Larson, 85, of Wakefield, R.I. passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Francis Cyr, and was the wife of the late Richard Larson.Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Melvin and Eva (Wilson) Miller. After graduation from Hope High School, she attended Bates College, earned a BA from URI and an MA from UConn. For 32 years she taught in the Coventry High School’s Social Studies Department retiring as its department chair. In retirement, she coordinated the Elder Hostel Program at Camp Canonicus, volunteered in a number of local programs, assisted in the building of a hospital in La Romana, Dominican Republic and was an active member of the Wakefield Baptist Church congregation. Through a shared love for reading, sports teams (especially all Boston teams, URI basketball and as an original season ticket holder for PC hockey and member of the Friars Club), bridge, history, Jeopardy, cooking gourmet meals, theater and travel, she maintained a wide circle of devoted friends. Nancy’s family and friends gave her great joy. She is survived by a daughter Michele Cyr MD, and son-in-law Gregory Towne MD of Barrington, RI and son Mark Cyr and daughter-in-law Maureen Cyr of Industry, Maine. She is also survived by her cherished brother, Robert Wilson Miller and sister-in-law Dolores Miller who reside in Livermore Falls, Maine. Nancy’s beloved grandchildren are Robert (Buzzy) Cyr, Keelin Trask, Benjamin Cyr Towne, and Kyle Cyr ; and great-grandchildren Ella and Owen Trask. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Among her many accomplishments she was especially proud of her children and the impact that she had on the lives of hundreds of high school students.To honor this legacy, contributions can be made to:the Nancy Cyr Larson Memorial Scholarship,Coventry TeachersScholarship Fund3 Hazel St.Coventry, RI 02816

