VACAVILLE, Calif. – Constance “Connie” Rose Piechowiak Tipton, 85, passed away on April 21, 2020. Connie was born in Brunswick, Maine on April 16, 1935, the daughter of Thomas and Sophie Napierkowski Piechowiak.She grew up in Lisbon Falls, Maine, graduating from Lisbon High School in 1953. She attended Saint Mary’s School of Nursing in Lewiston, Maine, receiving her degree in nursing in 1956. After graduation, she served our country for three years in the USAF. In 1963, she married Jim Tipton at Spangdahlem AB, Germany. They spent fun times traveling in Europe before returning to the U.S. and starting their family. In 1974, Connie and her family moved to Vacaville, Calif. She continued serving her country as a civilian Neonatal RN in the NICU at David Grant Medical Center, Travis AFB, for 24 years. She was Travis AFB Civilian of the Year in 1991 and retired in 1995. Connie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vacaville, Calif. She loved people and had many lifelong friendships. She is survived by her husband, Jim of Vacaville, Calif; son Mark (Brenda) Tipton of Victorville, Calif., daughter Melissa (Chris) Tipton Diamond of Roseville, Calif.; grandchildren Andrew “Drew” Tipton and Sophie Tipton of Victorville, Calif.; sister Mary (Norman) Pierce of Boothbay Harbor, Maine; and nieces and nephews.

« Previous