SABATTUS – Joseph L. Bourgoin, 90, passed away on May 13, 2020, at home with family by his side. He was born in Lewiston on August 27, 1929. Joseph was son of Jean Leon and Yvonne Caron Bourgoin.Joe went to St. Peter’s and St. Dominic schools. He graduated at Bliss College for Business. Joe drafted for the Korean War, however his time was served in Germany.He married the love of his life, Pauline Mercier, on May 8, 1954. Together they had six children.Joe first worked at Bates Mill then preceded to work at Geiger Brothers for 35 years, as a sales manager and retired at 62.He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. He was involved on the Finance Committee at St. Peter’s Church for several years and later served on the Finance Committee at Our Lady of the Rosary.Joe was an avid reader, loved to listen to his music, loved to paint and loved cooking family dinners. His favorite pastime was playing cards with his family.He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Pauline Bourgoin; three daughters, Dorise Ouellete and her husband Jerry, Lucie Tibbals and her husband Geoff, Michelle Pettengill and her husband Greg and two sons, Lenny Bourgoin and his wife Debbie and Rene Bourgoin; a sister, Therese Perron and her husband Richard. Other survivors are, 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, who were his pride and joy; as well as many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by a son, Denis Bourgoin; his parents; two brothers, Neil and Norman, a sister, Laurie Anne Bourgoin; and grandson Justin Pettengill.Due to the current State of Maine Covid-19 guidelines the family plans to have services at Our Lady of the Rosary Church at a later date. Until then the family would be pleased to receive your personal condolences on the funeral home web site at http://www.lynchbrothers.comMemorial donationsin Joseph’s memorymay be made to:Alzheimer’s Association383 US Route One #2CScarborough, ME 04074

