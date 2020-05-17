DURHAM – Gary Anthony Greco, 68, of Durham, died unexpectedly on May 10, 2020. He died peacefully in the comfort of his home with his beloved dog, Bella, at his side.He was born June 11, 1951 in Los Angeles to Patrick and Pearl Greco. Gary grew up in Farmington and attended Mount Blue High School. He worked various jobs throughout his lifetime. In high school he worked at Lawrence Yeaton’s Dairy farm just down the road from his childhood home.In his adult career Gary worked for H and H Rigging which included industrial equipment moving and machine shop fabrication. He was very clever with many different tasks and well known for being mechanically inclined, as he was always tinkering with something.Gary put down roots in Durham, and raised his children there in the countryside with their many farm animals. He was especially fond of his pet cow, Pepper, who is laid to rest on the property.In his early years he was an avid outdoorsman and passed that enjoyment onto his children and grandchildren. He was frequently spotted outside as he took great pride in keeping his yard well kept.Gary loved all sports; and a good friendly wager on the winner was likely a topic for days to follow. He also enjoyed watching Nascar racing, especially with his family on Sunday afternoons. Other hobbies included his love for harness racing and his love for German Shepherd dogs including his current baby Bella. Gary was predeceased by his partner of 27-years, Cheryl Minott; his son, Walter Greco; his brother, Richard Greco; and his parents, Patrick, and Pearl Greco. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Harrison and her husband, Todd Harrison of Durham, his daughter, Tara Greco of Whitefield; and their mom, Joyce Greco of Richmond; his stepdaughter, Heather Tompkins, and her husband Terris Tompkins of Poland and his daughter-in-law, Dulcey Greco, of Freeport; his granddaughter, Casandra Greco of Poland; granddaughter, Gabriella Nix and her husband Bryan Nix, and their daughter Ivanna Nix of Alto, Ga.; grandson, Jonathan Tompkins of Lewiston; and grandson, Cole Harrison and his family of Pownal; his brother, Pat and his wife, Kathi Greco of Great Barrington, Mass., brother, Ronald and his wife, Judi Greco of Poland, sister, Gail Hastings of Livermore, and his sister, Pamela and her husband, Duane of New Vineyard; additionally, many amazing nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.As he requested, there will be no funeral service. We will do a family gathering later to be determined. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

