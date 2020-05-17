SMITHFIELD, N.C. – It is with heavy heart we announce the passing of Meaghan Leppert. She passed quietly early Sunday morning, May 10, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Greensboro, N.C.Meaghan moved to Central Maine from Massachusetts, and worked in China for many years. She married her wonderful husband Steve Leppert on Oct. 9, 2010. They moved to North Carolina in February of 2015. Meaghan leaves behind her beloved husband, Steve Leppert; brother, David O’Keefe; father, Richard O’Keefe; four-legged children, Bosley, Roscoe, Candy, Violet, Katie; and many friends. She is predeceased by her mother, Helen Bean. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.Due to Corona Virus, a Mass will be said at St. Ann’s next Wednesday, May 20, for Meghan. It will be live streamed at 8 a.m. on the St Ann’s Catholic Church, Clayton, N.C. FB page.

