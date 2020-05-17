LEWISTON – Sr. Claire Descoteaux, OP, died at St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion on May 14, 2020. She was born in Lewiston on July 10, 1935, the daughter of Lucien Descoteaux and Antoinette (St. Denis) Descoteaux.She was baptized and confirmed at SS Peter and Paul parish and graduated from St. Dominic’s High School in 1953. She joined the Dominican Sisters that year and received her initial formation in Mortefontaine, France where she made her first religious profession in 1955. She was then assigned to our province in Japan and made her final religious profession in Kyoto, Japan, in 1958. Sr. Claire was in Japan from 1955 to 1968 where she was an orphanage worker in Sendai, an English teacher in Kyoto and Sendai and pursued her studies in Tokyo. In 1968, she was assigned to our convent in Brookline, Mass. and taught French at St. Patrick’s school in Watertown, Massa.In 1970, she returned to Maine where she continued her studies and taught at SS Peter and Paul school. In 1973, she received her B.S. from the University of Maine in Portland. That same year, she was assigned to Staten Island, N.Y., and taught at St. Rita’s school until 1977, when she joined the Dominican community in Gallup, N.M. There she taught in the parochial school and served as youth minister.In 1981, she came to Maine and taught at Our Lady of the Rosary school in Sabattus and began her studies at the SMVTI in Portland. With an LPN degree, she then joined the health care field serving at different times at the Marguerite d’Youville Pavilion, Marshwood Nursing Home in Lewiston and Bolster Heights in Auburn, while at the same time caring for her aging mother.In 1993, she joined our sisters in Staten Island and began her Clinical Pastoral Education. In 1994, she pursued CPE at the Eger Nursing Home in Staten Island and worked in home health care. She returned to Japan in 1998 as an English teacher at St. Dominic’s Institute in Sendai.She came back to the United States in 2003 and became part of our Iowa City, Iowa community where she volunteered at St. Wenceslaus parish and at a local catholic bookstore. She also helped with serving meals to the homeless, visits to the homebound and those in nursing homes. In 2010 Sr. Claire returned to Sabattus for her retirement remaining somewhat active in small tasks. As her health weakened she was at St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion until her death.Sr. Claire was predeceased by her parents; and a sister, Anita (Descoteaux) Wade and brother-in-law, Jeff Wade. She is survived by one niece, Michelle Merrill; and her Dominican Community.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated later at the Prince of Peace Parish in Lewiston followed by burial in St. Peter’s Cemetery. Online condolences at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com A service of The Fortin Group Funeral Homes of Lewiston and Auburn 207 784-4584 Donations may be made toLoaves and Fishes61 Lisbon Rd.Sabattus, ME 04280

