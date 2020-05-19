My husband and I recently went for a scenic ride and noticed at least six cars, some new, some older, that had no license plates on them at all. Yes, most town offices have been closed because of the coronavirus, so it is difficult to register a newly purchased vehicle, though I believe that in some cases vehicles can be registered online.

But seeing so many unregistered vehicles left a question in our minds — without being registered, does that mean that people are driving their cars around without vehicle insurance on them? How safe is that?

I have seen police officers look at these vehicles and not do a thing.

This is a day that safety should come before anything else. We all must be aware of what is going on around us. Everyone must do their part to keep all of us safe.

Anita Weston, Carthage

