Accidents

Lewiston

• A 2008 Chevrolet driven by an unknown person ran a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by Jarek O. Webber, 20, of Hartford at 7:46 p.m. Thursday at Ash and Howe streets. According to Lewiston Patrol Officer Dominic Cloutier, the driver of the 2009 Dodge fled the scene. The 2009 Dodge driven by Webber and owned by Jennifer A. Christianson of Sumner was towed.

Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Derek Fuller, 30, of Gray, on an outstanding warrant, 9:55 a.m. Monday at 12 Spruce Drive in Gray.

Auburn

• Jeffrey Gagne, 41, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation, 4:21 p.m. Monday on Hampshire Street.

Lewiston

• Michael Ward, 25, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault, 10:27 p.m. Sunday at 72 Horton St.

• Caleb Cole, 21, of Lewiston, on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release, 9:10 a.m. Monday at 37 Sylvan Ave.

