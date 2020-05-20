100 Years Ago: 1920

The class of 1920 accompanied by Principal Chick went to Lewiston for the class pictures Friday. They were obliged to go by trolley from South Monmouth as the train service does not now permit a passing of a day in town.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Ever since Auburn’s City Manager Woodbury E. Brackett announced his retirement Monday, congratulatory notes and phone calls from friends and acquaintances all over the city, state and country have poured in. Today, he received a request that he delay his retirement from the planned Aug. 18 date, at least three days. The correspondence was from Osmond C. Bonsey, town manager of Falmouth, chairman of this year’s annual Maine Manager’s Institute, scheduled at the University of Maine at Orono, Aug. 19-21. Brackett organized the institute 25 years ago and has never missed the annual event, which draws managers from all over New England. Bonsey asked the Auburn manager to attend just one more time. The letter reads: “Dear Woody: I knew you were going to retire, but August 18 is too soon! The Institute is scheduled for August 19, 20 and 21 and, since this is our 25th year, we are planning on a bit of reminiscing in which you would play a major role. As chairman of this year’s program, I need your assurance that you will be there anyway. Orin Nolting, Mark Keene and, we believe, Dave Burkhalter are all set, but we want you there too.”

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Lewiston elementary instrumental music students will present their annual spring concert on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Montello School. String students from grades four to six, under the direction of Gregory Boardman, will present a variety of musical selections. Traditional tunes and classical pieces will be featured. String players from grades seven and eight will also perform. Band students from grades five and six will be conducted by Douglas Mosher. They will perform seven combined compositions, which will include marches and concert band selections. The trombone and percussion sections will be featured. The concert is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

