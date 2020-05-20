LIVERMORE FALLS – Kassandra J. Bryant, 27, passed away, Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home in Livermore Falls. She was born September 9, 1992, in Rumford, the daughter of Candy Bryant. She was a graduate of Dirigo High School. She worked for Gray’s Loading Service in Livermore Falls. She was a member of Amvets Post 33 Auxiliary in Jay. She enjoyed camping, and hanging out with her family and friends. Her greatest joy was time spent with her daughter, Chloe. She is survived by her companion, Chris Gray of Livermore Falls, daughter, Chloe Conant of New Sharon, her parents, Candy and Ivan Tilton of Bethel, sister Karrissa Bryant, brother, Dean Bryant, stepsisters, Desiree and Taylor Tilton, stepbrother, Dustin Brown all of Lewiston, grandparents, Almond and Pamela Meader of Livermore Falls, Ceciela Tilton of Dixfield, great-grandmother, Jeannette Bryant of Mexico, uncles, Chad Bryant of Milton, and Almond Bryant and wife Jamie of Livermore Falls, as well as many other, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by grandfather, Ivan Tilton, Jr. and great-grandfather, Richard Bryant. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.comA “Celebration of Life” gathering will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

