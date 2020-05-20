LEWISTON – Stephen “Stevie” Laprise died unexpectedly in Lewiston, Maine, at the age of 34. Stephen was born on January 13, in Lewiston, Maine to Steve Laprise and Deborah Leavitt at Central Maine Medical Center. Stephen loved fantasy football, wrestling, the Cowboys, Braves, Celtics, podcasts, and being with his friends and family. He had a quick wit, made everyone laugh, and would always help anyone that was in need. He will always be known for being a great husband, father, and friend. Stephen married Meghan, the love of his life, in 2017 in Monmouth, Maine. They created a home in Lewiston, Maine with their dog T’eo and soon after welcomed Zavion into their home. Zavion wants everyone to know that “Dad cared about everyone in the world, and he loved his family.” When Ameliyah joined them, she completed their family. Stephen was a wonderful father who loved to spend hours playing soccer, football, video games, and baseball but especially loved spending many hours watching WWE wrestling matches with his children.

