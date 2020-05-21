- Mason Day, 30, of Parsonsfield, theft, violating conditions of release, 4:58 p.m. May 13 in Parsonsfield by the Maine State Police.
- Michael Everett, 41, of West Paris, violating conditions of release, criminal mischief, 5:14 p.m. May 13 in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
- Austin Kimball, 22, of West Paris, eluding an officer, operating under the influence, operating while suspended, driving to endanger, violating conditions of release, reckless conduct, 9:29 p.m. May 15 in Peru by the Rumford Police Department.
- Gary Bennett, 56, of Buckfield, domestic violence, criminal mischief, 6:27 p.m. Saturday in Buckfield by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Jesse Folsom, 34, of Buckfield, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 7:22 p.m. Sunday in Bethel by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Chad Herrick, 43, of Oxford, violating conditions of release, domestic violence assault, 5:03 p.m. May 15 in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
- Jared McClure, 28, of Paris, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 10:46 p.m. Saturday in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
- Ernest Vallandares, 39, of Portland, operating after suspension, 6:28 p.m. May 15 in Paris by the Paris Police Department.
