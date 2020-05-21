Alexander Wilson, a Scottish ornithologist, first identified this bird in 1810. He found it in a Magnolia Tree in my home state of Mississippi – Thus the name Magnolia Warbler (photo by Andy Reago & Chrissy McClarren). No doubt, the bird that Wilson found was just passing through from Central America or the Caribbean on its way to nest in the boreal forests of our area and Canada.

The first time I found and identified a Magnolia Warbler was in the Boston Public Garden on a cold, overcast morning. This bird was mid-migration and just stopping over after a long night of travel. The bird landed on a lower branch just long enough for me to see its yellow throat, chest and breast draped with black streaks. It is grey on top with a black mask. There are other characteristics that warrant studying, but what I’ve mentioned here should help you distinguish it from other similar warblers. Like other colorful warblers, you’d think it would be easy to find, but it becomes almost invisible once leaves are out on the trees. It is small and prefers to hide its nest in dense, young, hemlock or spruce thickets. Females are not as brightly colored, but the pattern is generally the same as the males.

Their song is a fairly recognizable “weta, weta, WETA”, with the last syllable much louder than the others. We see this warbler regularly in the spring at Valentine Farm. Listen for them when walking through the hemlocks on the east or west trail. Visit www.mahoosuc.org to see more pictures and hear this bird’s song.

James Reddoch, of Albany Township and Boston, leads birding events for the Mahoosuc Land Trust. Visit Mahoosuc Land Trust at 162 North Road, Bethel, ME. To contact James, send your emails to [email protected]

« Previous