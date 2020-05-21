To the Editor:

Ken Morse is the best choice for House Representative for District 71 – Waterford, West Paris, Sweden and Norway.

Especially now, Maine citizens long for the kind of civility, honesty, intelligence and ability to listen that Ken embodies. We recognize when our elected officials have (or don’t have) our best interests at heart. We hunger for a real-life public servant to represent us.

Ken is exemplary as that old-fashioned public servant his constituents can trust. His life’s work has focused on agriculture, growing up working in Morse Orchards in Waterford; small business, starting and running Grassroots Graphics in Norway for 18 years; and currently, community leadership in health and wellness, and food security in the Oxford Hills. I support Ken for his depth of character, community service and commitment to hearing what our needs and dreams are so he can work toward solutions in the Legislature. We are lucky to have such a qualified candidate willing to run for office. Ken Morse is the best choice to serve the citizens of West Paris, Waterford, Sweden and Norway.

Hilary Ware

Norway

« Previous

Next »

filed under: