PARIS — The Paris Public Library is reopening on Monday, May 18. Under Maine CDC guidelines though, only 5 people, other than staff, should be in the building at one-time, requiring the restrictions of visits being kept to 30 minutes and only two members from one family being able to visit at the same time.

Additional precautions to minimize any chance of spreading COVID-19 include everyone entering must use the provided hand sanitizer, and masks worn to protect and respect others in the building. Toys, games, and activities have been removed for a time and the paperback exchange suspended. No in-building library programs are planned. The Maine Libraries Reciprocal Borrowing Program has also been suspended.

The library’s hours are being temporarily shortened too; Paris Public Library will be open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. The library will be closed on Monday, May 25, in respect for Memorial Day. Curbside services will continue to be offered in case anyone is uncomfortable or unable to enter the building at this time.

For more information, please call the Paris Public Library at 743-6994, or email [email protected]

