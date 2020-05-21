REGION — The Rotary Club of Oxford Hills sadly announces that we are cancelling several events during the upcoming months, namely our Annual Charity Auction, our Lobster–Steakfest, and our Lobsters for Scholars Raffle.
Due to the Corona Virus we don’t feel that these events are within the guidelines of safe health practices at this time and we need to consider the health and safety of our supporters and their families.
We appreciate the past support of our community in making these events successful and allow us to support community groups. We are exploring alternative methods of supporting the needs of our community in the coming year and look forward to seeing you and hope you will support us in the future.
Any questions or comments can be made to oxfordhillsrotary.org or 207-890-3122.
