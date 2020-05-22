REGION — The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester at the University of New England. Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

Mallory Doiron, Jay

Kamy Pooler, New Sharon

Kylie Collins, Rangeley

Korin Griffin, Salem Township

