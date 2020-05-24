AUBURN – Mary E. White, 98, a resident of North Turner, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Hospice House of Androscoggin in Auburn. She is now in Heaven rejoicing with the Lord. She was born Dec. 27, 1921 in Portland, the daughter of Walter E. and Mildred (Plummer) Hunt. She received her education in Strickland and Wayne schools. Mrs. White was a devoted homemaker and mother. She enjoyed reading, writing poems, taking nature walks, growing plants, and listening to Christian music. For many years she was a member of the United Pentecostal Church on Union Street in Livermore Falls.She is survived by her children, five sons, Kenneth White of Livermore Falls, Dale and Patty White of Turner, Duane “Gene” and Lynda White of Livermore, Steven and Laurie White of North Turner, daughters, Faith DeWeirdt of Stem, N.C., and Sandra Townsend of Lebanon, Conn.; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. She was predeceased by an infant daughter; a grandson, Derreck Bacheller; son, Ronald White; brothers, Everett, William, Richard, Weston, Bertrand and Erlan Hunt, sisters, Annie Stevens, Arlene Phillips, and Phyllis Mitchell. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.comA funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, at United Pentecostal Church, 19 Union Street, Livermore Falls. Interment Pleasant View Cemetery, 51 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls. If desired contributions may be made in memory of Mary E. White to:American Cancer Society, Maine Division,One Bowdoin Mill IslandSuite 300Topsham, ME 04086

« Previous