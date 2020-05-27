AUBURN – Ed passed away peacefully May 22, 2020 after a long battle with COPD. He was 80 years young, and very proud to become the longest lived person in his family.He was known for his humor, and loved to tell stories about his many adventures. When asked how he was feeling, he would often reply that he was “fine, but you know I’m the greatest,” or “I’m dying;” this usually caused an “oh” reply which he intended it too. Which then he would add “well I’m one day closer than yesterday.”As a teenager he had lived on Guam while his father was stationed there with the Air Force (oh boy, the stories he could tell about his teen adventures). After graduation from high school in Texas, he returned to Maine and joined the Air Force Reserve. Ed was an active member of the Lewiston Lions Club and the Elks.Ed loved to travel. Throughout his life, Ed visited nearly every country in North, Central and South America. He also traveled extensively through the Caribbean, and the South Pacific. A few years ago, he traveled to England, Scotland and Ireland; which were on his “bucket list” destinations. Every spring he planned a trip to a destination to someplace “warm with palm trees.” Despite his failing health, this year was no different. He was determined to either take a cruise in the summer, or visit Florida. In his younger years, Ed drove race cars. He at one point was a race car driver instructor. His success in the sport can be attested to by the many trophies he won on the track (and his lifelong habit of collecting speeding tickets). Often weekend afternoons were set aside to watch NASCAR. The exception would be if he was expecting company for dinner or lunch. Ed loved to entertain; he was master of the BBQ, but could also cook a mean turkey. His “We’ll throw on some steaks or something and have some grape juice or I can mix up some Margaritas” is a line all who knew him will surely remember. He didn’t care if it was one person or 20, he would simply tell you to come on over. “Surely, the grapes everywhere will hang at half-mast” noted his nephew.He was a doting grandfather. Often he told people that “grandpa” was one of his favorite sounds. Ed never missed a chance to decorate the house for the holidays. He loved to put up the Christmas tree and put out all of the yard decorations. It was a chance for his family to gather and for him to cook up his signature meals. He was proud of his daughters’ achievements and a devoted spouse to his longtime partner Danielle. Ed was the protective big brother to his only sibling, even after she married one of his childhood friends. He also remained close with his cousin and aunt. He would do anything he could to help a friend or family member.After retirement from Bowman Distribution, he was able to devote time to making maple syrup. This is something he was very passionate about. Every year his family and friends would wait eagerly as he finished each batch. Each year he designed his own special label that reflected someplace he had traveled and had a story behind it (remember the giant iguana story). Ed also volunteered as a Meals on Wheels driver; it was a very important commitment to him. He loved to go visit all his clients, both to make sure they had a meal and to chat. Rain, snow, or failing health would not deter him from delivering meals throughout the Lewiston, Auburn, Sabattus, and Wales area. Edward is survived by his loving significant other, Danielle Boisvert; his daughter, Michele Barriault and husband Ron Barriault, daughter, Theresa McClure Trudelle and husband Rick Trudelle; grandson, Tucker Chase and wife Kristen Chase, grandson, Caleb O’Brien; Ed’s sister, Marge Gingolaski and husband Stan Gingolaski; niece, Sharron Lang and husband Garry Lang, nephew, Steven Gingolaski and wife Denise Gingolaski; and great-nieces, Kathryn and Gabrielle and great-nephew, Michael; Ed’s cousin, Eileen Lafland and husband Larry Lafland. Ed was right as usual, you were the greatest. We will forever miss you and your stories.The family would like to give a thank you to the compassionate staff at CMMC and the Androscoggin Hospice House. Also a giant thank you to the EMTs from Poland Rescue for all the times they responded in what seemed only seconds. A very special thank you to the Coastal Med Tech employees, your dedication and compassion made a difficult time much easier.Family and friends are encouraged to send condolences and fond memories of Ed through http://www.thefortingroupauburn.comA celebration of life is planned later on this year for his friends and family to exchange their favorite Ed stories over food and drink. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer and Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St., Auburn. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory can be made toSeniors Plus of Lewiston, Meals On Wheels Program both at8 Falcon Rd.Lewiston, ME 04240orAndroscoggin Home Care and Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240

