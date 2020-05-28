GREENWOOD — Selectmen discussed having the town operate on the same budget as last year, due to the challenges COVID-19 has presented.

Town Manager Kim Sparks said that the town can operate on last year’s budget and perhaps not hold an annual town meeting, depending on what the crowd size restrictions are in June.

Sparks said selectmen are hoping to get more guidance from the state soon, which could include written rules and regulations on how to handle town meetings.

Select Woman Amy Chapman said she thought even if the town were to hold a meeting, attendance would likely be low because of the virus. Attendance in recent years has been on the smaller side, according to Sparks.

Selectman Arnie Jordan wondered how people would vote for selectmen if there was no meeting.

Sparks said that the selectman whose term is up would stay on the board until a vote could be held.

Jordan’s term expires on June 30, and Sparks said she currently believes Jordan plans to run again.

Sparks said that resident Nick Bartlett had asked her how the town would vote in its marijuana ordinance if there was no meeting.

Sparks said the town would have to wait until it is allowed to have more than 50 people in a room, and then a special town meeting could be scheduled.

A town is not required to hold an annual town meeting if there are no increases in expenditures, according to Sparks.

Sparks said she was unsure how voters would be notified if no meeting happens, but assumed it would be by letter.

Sparks said a lot of the paving planned for the summer has been postponed. A section of the Rowe Hill Road and two sections of the Howe Hill Road planned for this year have been cancelled, according to Sparks.

Last years expense budget was $1,295,297 and the revenue budget was $317,405.

Selectmen decided to table discussion and revisit the matter at their next board meeting on June 2.

Other news

Selectmen approved a request from Karen and John Bolduc to name a private road “Wintergreen Way.”

Sparks said she checked with the state and they confirmed that there was no similar road name in the area.

The road did not have a prior name and only one structure was located off it, Sparks said.

The road branches off the Greenwood Road.

« Previous

filed under: