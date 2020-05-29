MECHANIC FALLS — The Town Council will host a public hearing Monday on the 2020-21 municipal budget warrants.

The hearing, part of the regular monthly meeting, will be held via Zoom beginning at 6:30 p.m.

In addition to the 26 warrants on the municipal budget, the council will also consider approving questions about the Regional School Unit 16 budget and a $500,000 bond on road paving.

Those will be voted on at the statewide primary and municipal elections scheduled for July 14.

Other items on the agenda include the ratification of a new contract with the union representing the Police Department, approving the summer recreation camp budget and the appointment of various board members and municipal positions. The board will also discuss the recreation summer programming options.

Once again, councilors will consider a pair of resolutions that voice support for Town Manager Zakk Maher. One resolution says the attempt to oust him last year was “unjustified.” The incident divided the town for weeks before the two sides resolved their differences. The two resolutions have been tabled the past two meetings.

The council is also expected to hold an executive session to discuss an abatement request.

The five-member council is operating with one less person following the resignation of longtime member Nick Konstantoulakis, who resigned earlier this month.

