GREENWOOD – James J. McLean MD, a longtime resident of Bryant Pond, died at his home on May 23, 2020. Born on Dec. 23, 1925 in Brooklyn, N.Y., he is survived by his wife, RoseMary; six daughters, three sons, their spouses; and 18 grandchildren. Dr. and Mrs. McLean bought a small cottage on Lake Christopher in 1969 and the family used it for years as a summer home. After retirement in 1994, they began significant renovations, doing most of the construction themselves, and made it a year-round house. Dr. McLean is a graduate of Manhattan College and Georgetown University School of Medicine. He began his medical career when he established a private practice in internal medicine in Yorktown Heights, N.Y. He later became both an educator and administrator in full-time hospital-based roles in New York, Pennsylvania, and Saudi Arabia. He served as Director of Internal Medicine, Chief of the Residency programs, and Director of the Hemodialysis programs. Dr. McLean was Board certified in Internal Medicine, a Diplomate, and a Fellow of the American College of the American Board of Internal Medicine.At his core, Jim was witty, inquisitive, and adventuresome. For example, he lived and worked in Saudi Arabia during the 1980s. And, in retirement he and RoseMary literally travelled around the world. Internment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Valhalla, N.Y. at a future date. Donations in his honorcan be made to theBethel Food Pantryand mailed toBethel Area District ExchangeP.O. Box 232Bethel, ME 04217

