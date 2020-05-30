When it comes to discussing religion-related matters, President Trump is a study in lame sanctimony. The Bible is the book he loves most, he claims; yet when asked to quote a couple of his favorite verses in an interview on Bloomberg Politics in 2015, then-candidate Trump firmly declined because “to me, that’s very personal … I don’t want to get into specifics.”

One would think our Bible lover would want to do his part in spreading the Gospel message, even if only in understated fashion, as would befit someone in his position — especially in a nation he considers bedeviled by so many enemies within (read: those in the public eye who have the temerity to ask discomforting questions or contradict the aspiring autocrat).

One of his interviewers then asked: Are you an Old or a New Testament guy? He hesitated, then said the safe thing: He likes them both equally because “the whole Bible is an incredible book … very special.”

Incredible this, special that: Trumpian epithets crowning typical, nothing statements.

Then, just this past Friday, Trump told reporters that houses of worship are essential venues that should be reopened, putting governors on notice that he would override them if they defy him (Sun Journal, May 23). “These are places that hold our society together and keep our people united,” he stated.

Pious lip service from America’s non-churchgoing, non-mask-wearing disuniter-in-chief.

William LaRochelle, Lewiston

