Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Joshua Kimball, 21, of Poland, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and operating after suspension, 7:50 p.m. Sunday, at 79 Cobb Road in Poland.

Lewiston

• Cody Hinkley-Roy, 26, of Wayne, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 11 p.m. Sunday, on East Avenue.

• Clement Thiep, 39, of Lewiston, on charges of domestic violence assault, assault on an officer and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 1:30 a.m. Monday, at 48 Howe St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Jared M. Richards, 32, of Canton struck a deer at 8:32 a.m. Wednesday on Turner Road. The 2011 Toyota driven by Richards and owned by Callie Richards of Canton was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Alexander H. Stephens, 45, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Aldean U. Porter, 24, of Lewiston at 5:20 p.m. Thursday on Main Street. The 2000 Honda driven by Stephens and owned by Autumn M. Nickerson of Auburn and the 2012 Volkswagen driven by Porter and owned by Kiara-Christin M. Ayer of Auburn received functional damage.