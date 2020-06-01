Arrests

Androscoggin County

Joshua Kimball, 21, of Poland, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and operating after suspension, 7:50 p.m. Sunday, at 79 Cobb Road in Poland.

Lewiston

Cody Hinkley-Roy, 26, of Wayne, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 11 p.m. Sunday, on East Avenue.

Clement Thiep, 39, of Lewiston, on charges of domestic violence assault, assault on an officer and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 1:30 a.m. Monday, at 48 Howe St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Jared M. Richards, 32, of Canton struck a deer at 8:32 a.m. Wednesday on Turner Road. The 2011 Toyota driven by Richards and owned by Callie Richards of Canton was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Alexander H. Stephens, 45, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Aldean U. Porter, 24, of Lewiston at 5:20 p.m. Thursday on Main Street. The 2000 Honda driven by Stephens and owned by Autumn M. Nickerson of Auburn and the 2012 Volkswagen driven by Porter and owned by Kiara-Christin M. Ayer of Auburn received functional damage.

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles