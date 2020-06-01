LEWISTON — The Lewiston School Committee voted 5-3 on Monday night to approve the position of family and community support coordinator.

Superintendent Todd Finn said the position was converted from an “open, long-vacant payroll position.”

The person hired for the position, according to the School Committee, would be responsible for “ensuring parents and community members feel highly connected and well informed of their child’s learning.”

“The family and community support coordinator proactively pursues a culture of support so that all students and their families have a great experience in Lewiston Public Schools,” according to a document Finn distributed to the School Committee.

The position would “implement systems of support for families to participate in their child’s learning,” according to that document.

