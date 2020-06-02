BATH — Dozens of demonstrators marched through Bath Monday night protesting police brutality in the U.S.

The peaceful march made stops at the Sagadahoc County Courthouse, the Bath Police Department and ended in front of City Hall.

Protests, vigils and marches have swept the country in reaction to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed when a Minneapolis police officer held Floyd down with a knee to the back of Floyd’s neck.

In Bath, protesters chanted “I can’t breathe,” in reference to Floyd and Eric Garner, a black man in New York who died while being restrained by a police officer. Both men were recorded saying “I can’t breathe” in the moments before their death.

Devin Moore, 28, of Bath, said the march was an opportunity to unify the city where he’s lived most of his life.

“Everybody’s affected by these things,” he said. While Black Lives Matter is the narrative, “It’s not just black people. It’s deeper than that.”

Those who may not understand what it’s like to be black or experience racism also come to a Black Lives Matter march to become educated, Moore said.

“I learn from everyone,” he said. “I learn not to judge.”

Reporter Darcie Moore is not related to Devin Moore.

[email protected]

