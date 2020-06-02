CAMDEN — The Camden Public Library’s adjoining parks, Harbor Park and Amphitheatre, reflect the unique character and spirit of Camden. The library has created a narrated walk-through of the historic grounds, and at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, it will premiere a live-stream of the presentation, “Camden Public Library and Amphitheatre: A Story of Two People and One Vision.”

The presentation will be viewable on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The premiere will be followed at 6:30 p.m. by a Zoom conversation with Parks Director David P. Jackson and Library Trustee Amy Rollins, who host historic walking tours of the grounds together.

“A Story of Two People and One Vision” focuses on the contribution and vision of Camden’s greatest benefactor, Mary Louise Curtis Bok, and landscape architect, Fletcher Steele, who Bok enticed to work on the project in Camden. The 12-minute slideshow lays out the fascinating history of the National Historic Landmark.

“Landmark” status is a rare distinction, with only about 2,600 National Historic Landmarks in the U.S. These green spaces are treasures not only for their historic significance, but for decades of careful stewardship.

Email [email protected] to request a link to attend the Zoom portion of the program.

Jackson, who tends these historic spaces, said he has heard countless stories of how much these parks mean to the community – to children, teens and adults of every age. Yet, with the library’s ability to raise funds significantly impacted by COVID-19, Jackson said he is concerned about how the library will be able to support the parks. A great deal of work needs to be done – from protecting the grounds from brown tail moth caterpillars to funding regular lawn care.

“Even when choices are limited in where and how often we venture out, the Amphitheatre and Harbor Park continue to be a well-loved source of beauty and refuge for our community,” says Jackson. “It is an honor to provide the relative safety of this setting during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This spring, Jackson is inviting members of the community to help keep the parks thriving by making a donation at librarycamden.org/donate. The funds will help the parks remain historically authentic, lovely and forever welcoming.

The Camden Public Library is at 55 Main St. For more information, call 207-236-3440 or visit www.librarycamden.org.

