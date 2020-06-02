BOSTON — Kayta Balsamo of Lewiston has graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the university celebrated its Spring 2020 Commencement on April 25 with a special virtual toast in honor of the graduating students.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania — The Lycoming College dean’s list is issued at the close of each semester in recognition of superior scholarship. Rylee Delaney of Livermore, class of 2022, was recognized for academic excellence for the spring. Delaney is majoring in astrophysics, minoring in environmental science.

Students make the dean’s list if they complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a minimum grade point average of 3.50 for the semester.

