Sen. Claxton to host virtual town hall meeting

AUGUSTA — Sen. Ned Claxton, D-Auburn, will host a virtual town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3. The event is being hosted in cooperation with the Town Hall Project and will be streamed via Facebook Live.

Constituents can submit questions ahead of time by filling out an online form or live in the video chat feed. Anyone is welcome to watch and ask questions or share comments through the chat.

Go to: https://www.facebook.com/TownHallProject/posts/2599516346969794

Rumford High 50-year class reunion postponed

RUMFORD — The Rumford High School Class of 1970 50-year reunion has been postponed due to COVID-19. The reunion committee has set a new date of Sept. 11, 2021, at 49 Franklin.

