East Otisfield Free Baptist Church to resume services
OTISFIELD — The East Otisfield Free Baptist Church will resume weekly services at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 7. The service will be held in compliance with the rules set forth by the state. Wearing a mask or other face covering will be mandatory, as will social distancing.
