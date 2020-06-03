ALBION, MI — Turner student Autumn Simpson was named to Albion College’s spring 2020 Dean’s List. Albion College is located in Albion, MI. Dean’s List honors are given to students who achieve a 3.5 or better GPA in four graded courses. Simpson is majoring in English and is the child of Nancy and Jarvis Simpson of Turner, ME and is a graduate of Leavitt Area High School.

