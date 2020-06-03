BURLINGTON, VT — The following local students, who along with 10 groups and about 100 of their peers, participated in the University of Vermont Alternative Spring Break program – a student-led, week long program that provides UVM students with an opportunity to travel and involve themselves in service-work focused around a number of social issues in communities throughout the nation during their spring recess.

Ryan Lutrzykowski of Winthrop, ME (04364)

• Ryan traveled to Atlanta, GA, where they worked with New American Pathways. New American Pathways has been operating since 2014 when two other Refugee non-profits merged. The two groups have a legacy of working with refugee communities in Atlanta for over 40 years. Today the group serves refugees in the areas of resettlement, career services, education and youth services, family empowerment, immigration services, and civic engagement resources. For more information on New American Pathways, visit http://newamericanpathways.org/.

Megan Lynch of Turner, ME (04282)

• Megan traveled to Macon, GA, where they worked with Rebuilding Macon. Since 1992, Rebuilding Macon has focused on the challenges that low-income, elderly and disabled homeowners face in their daily lives, which has allowed the organization to provide quick and practical solutions that greatly improve quality of life. Rebuilding Macon’s method of assistance focuses on addressing all of the issues related to the home including but not limited to safety, comfort, health, energy efficiency and independence. For more information on Rebuilding Macon, visit https://www.rebuildingmacon.org/.

