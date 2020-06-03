BURLINGTON, VT — Ryan Lutrzykowski of Winthrop, ME, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology during commencement ceremonies on May 17, 2020. The university conferred degrees this year on some 3,183 graduates, including 2,415 bachelor’s, 533 master’s, 114 doctoral and 121 medical degree recipients. The Class of 2020 includes graduates from 39 states and 30 countries. The class’s academic achievement was saluted online with remarks from UVM President Suresh Garimella, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, and university and state leaders.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Livermore ATV trails are open
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Race and Politics
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Claire’s California Kitchen
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Essential features for choosing the best jam/jelly pot
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Young playwright contest opens