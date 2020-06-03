RUMFORD – Dorothy Carini McKellick, of Rumford, Maine, passed away on Thursday May 21, 2020, unexpectedly as a result of injuries sustained while riding her bike. She loved riding her bicycle, as well as skiing, fishing and enjoying the outdoor life of Maine.Dottie loved her family and friends. She loved her son Beau Blackadar of Tacoma, Wash., Jade Blackadar of San Diego and her grandson David Blackadar of Tacoma. She loved and is survived by Marlene Blackadar of Haverhill, Mass., her second mother, as well as her sisters, Joan Calhoun of Brownsville, Vt., Susan Carini of Mashpee, Mass., and her sisters-in-law, Linda Sassi and Janet Szoszorekm, their husbands, Vince and Jim; her nieces, Dawn Miller, Susan Harris, Tricia Kidder, through her marriage with Joseph McKellick. She is also survived by her lifelong friend, Louisa Fulton as well as many others. Dotty had a special place in her heart for her beloved dog Josie. Dotty was born on July 18, 1952, and grew up in Wellesley, Mass. She attended Bradford College in Haverhill, Mass., the University of Massachusetts and had University of Maine, Orono. Her degrees were in Biology and Psychology. She taught Biology, was a pharmaceutical rep., worked in social services helping children and families. She raised her family in Searsport, Maine, for many years and eventually moved to Rumford, Maine, where she enjoyed many years of her life with Joseph McKellick, her predeceased husband this past February. She had a very big heart and a very deep spiritual connection. She was a communicant of the Parish of the Holy Savior, St. Athanasius, St. John Church in Rumford, Maine.Friends and family are invited to sign the guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.A Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date. Interment will be in St John Cemetery in Rumford. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader and Son Funeral home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, Maine.

« Previous