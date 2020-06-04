John James Audubon is famous for documenting and painting the birds of North America during our country’s early history. Legend has it that he only saw the Chestnut-sided Warbler twice in his life. It’s believed that the reason this could have been true is because the Chestnut-sided Warbler (photo by Andy Reago & Chrissy McClarren) is a specialist in new and secondary growth forest. As Audubon roamed the vast forests of the mid-west, he would not have been in this bird’s preferred habitat. Today, due to development, agriculture and our forestry practices, there is much more habitat for this bird and it probably occurs more frequently than during Audubon’s time. That’s the theory anyway.

At my house in Albany, this is one of the most common warblers I hear at this time of the year. I’m surrounded by secondary growth of poplar, beech, birch and maple mixed with white pine, hemlock and spruce. This type of mixed forest is perfect for this little warbler. At Valentine Farm, walk the grass path along the edge of the old corn field and you will often hear the Chestnut-sided Warblers singing from the scrubby field edges. Listen for a musical, “Please, please, pleased to Meet-cha!”

The male Chestnut-sided Warbler has a yellow cap and a black mask and white cheeks and throat. Its back and wings are a mix of black, white and yellow-green. Its breast and belly is white. What gives the bird its name is the bold, chestnut-brown streak down its side. Like many other warblers, the female is a drab version of the male.

Also, like other warblers, it is small and moves quickly through the trees, gleaning insects. This makes it hard to spot in the leaves. Listen for its song and then watch for this small bird darting about. Its colors will show more on an overcast day. Go to www.mahoosuc.org to watch a video showing pictures and to listen to its song.

James Reddoch, of Albany Township and Boston, leads birding events for the Mahoosuc Land Trust. Visit Mahoosuc Land Trust at 162 North Road, Bethel, ME. To learn more or to contact James, send your emails to [email protected]

