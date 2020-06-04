During the past few decades, Lewiston has become increasingly divided into “central” and the so-called “outskirts.” When you go just beyond the center of the city, the atmosphere is largely as it has been for decades, with people living in peace and safety, insulated from — or even unaware of — what is happening downtown.

While every city has wonderful things happening — and Lewiston is no exception — the cost of ignoring worsening decline and violence must be acknowledged. There will be no truly “healthy neighborhoods” until there is an unapologetic crackdown on drug dealing and violence.

Due to the increase in drug dealers, addicts, needles and now gunshots, the atmosphere of central Lewiston — which is filled with children, elderly people and those just trying to live normal lives — has become a weeping wound, continuing its spread outward.

The conventional official response to the now near-daily episodes of violence is that the public has no reason to fear, as the violence has been “drug-related” or “domestic” or “targeted.” But it is only a matter of time before someone gets caught in the crossfire.

Does Lewiston leadership care about the thousands of children and elderly people who are forced to live in real fear, danger and degradation? Runaway drug culture, crime and decline are clearly triumphing over “healthy neighborhoods.”

Maura Murphy, Lewiston

