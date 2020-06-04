I realize that Gov. Janet Mills’ latest decision to postpone the reopening of indoor seating at restaurants in three Maine counties is not a popular one in many Maine homes. However, 100,000 deaths, many of which might have been avoided, have to be considered.

Like it or not, Mills was elected by a majority of voters, unlike the guy in the White House. I know her decisions have hurt some business owners, some mortally, but consider that South Korea and the United States had their first COVID-19 cases on the same day. Today South Korea has had less than 400 deaths, the U.S., more than 100,000. I believe that is at least partly due to a lack of leadership in the White House.

That is why I am riding with Joe Biden and praying that, together, we fight past this virus soon and permanently.

Bob Mennealy, Auburn

