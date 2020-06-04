LEWISTON – Oscar R. Gagne, 80, left this earth to reunite with the love of his life on Monday, June 1, 2020. Oscar was born to Sylvio and Antoinette Gagne on September 15, 1939 in Lewiston, Maine. Oscar grew up and was educated in Lewiston. He served his country as a proud Marine from 1956-1957 and when he returned home he started his career as a Littleway Stitcher in various shoe shops in the Lewiston/Auburn area where he would at times have multiple jobs in order to provide for his family. He ended his Littleway Stitching career with Eastland Shoe. On November 24th, 1960, he married his one true love, Yvette Gagnon and in 1969 they purchased their beloved home where they raised all of their children. Oscar was able to enjoy his home independently until the very end. Oscar lived a life that one could only dream of. He was kind, selfless, generous, always had a smile on his face and his laugh was infectious. He was blessed to always be surrounded by family and friends. Oscar loved playing cribbage, doing word searches, watching the Waltons over and over again and following the Patriots and Red Sox. He also enjoyed watching his sons tinker in the garage. Oscar loved spending time at the family camp on Brettun’s Pond and his campsite at Range Pond Campground. He lived to watch his children and grandchildren play sports and was by far their number one fan. When Oscar retired, he enjoyed his daily breakfasts with his brother Sylvio and his sister-in-law, Harriet, bringing donuts to his “adoptive grandchildren” at his daughter, Michelle’s daycare, keeping his lawn mowed and going on daily adventures with his daughter Sarah. Oscar is survived by his children Ronald Gagne and his partner Melissa, Michelle Kolreg and her husband Mike, Jamie Gagne and his wife Lynnette, and Sarah Cohen and her husband Mike. Grandchildren Jewels, Nate, Haylee, Seth, Jordan, Regan, and step grandchildren Felicia and Kyle, Great Grandchildren, Dean, Nova-Lynn, Anastasia and Victor. Brothers, Sylvio and his wife Harriet, Paul, Gerry and Norman. We’d like to also mention his wife’s family who he was very close with, Hank and Donna Gagnon, Jeannine and Gil Pinard, Richard Madore, and Oscar’s feline friend BenBen. Oscar was predeceased by his parents, his wife, his sisters Lorraine Salois, and Jackie Madore, his granddaughter Crystal Cunningham, his daughter-in-law, Harmony Gagne, sister-in-law Theresa Bell and her husband Roland, brother-in-law Robert Gagnon and his partner Leon Elliot, and Oscar’s best friend, his dog, Paxton. Oscar’s family would like to thank the incredible staff and St. Mary’s Hospital ICU for their compassion and phenomenal care during these unprecedented times. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Oscar’s honor to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society.

« Previous