LEWISTON – It was with a heavy heart and great sadness as I witnessed in the company of our children my beloved Rolande sail away on the 30th of May, into the first chapter of her new life together with our lord, and our daughter Denise.Rolande was the second child born to Leo and Florence Guay on January 11, 1937. She attended St. Peters grammar school, from there St. Dominic High School graduating with the Class of ’53 at age 16. She was very proud of that accomplishment and would often remind the children of it whenever she felt they could do better with their schooling.The majority of her working career was spent as an agent in the insurance industry, working for P.J. Cronine, Cobb Winslow, Casavant, Hartford, Lafayette and Poirier, and Peoples, she also spent some time with Fleet Bank. It was her job with Belgarde Shoe though that began our journey together as it was where we met, who knew a few years later on the 16th of June 1956 I would utter the words “I Raymond take you Rolande to be my wife” and for nearly 64 years we never looked back. In June of the following year our family began to grow and by April of “64” had grown by four wonderful children.Retirement took us to Vero Beach, Fla., for seven months of the year, the remaining spent in Litchfield on the “Tacoma Lakes”. We were very fortunate to have shared this for 18 wonderful years, truly some of our best times together. Vero Beach was also where she discovered and soon joined the local chapter of Red Hatters called the Golden Girls serving at one time as it’s Queen Bee, this allowed her to make many new friends and gave her an opportunity of experiencing new destinations. Our travels to Hawaii, Alaska, and the Caribbeans will never be forgotten as they were very special and memorable moments for us also. Rolande loved swimming, making jewelry, dancing, cards, board games, and was up for learning new ones also, listening to just the right music although I could never figure out what that was, surprise dinner destinations, scenic drives, and most of all mahjongg with her very special group of lady friends. Her greatest talent of course was her knack of throwing just about anything together with a pinch of that and a pinch of this and “wallah” the best comfort food ever, and the grandkids will verify. Rolande fought the hard fight these past eight months starting with the loss of our daughter Denise with which she struggled greatly, she is now at peace no longer having to endure the pain, and struggles, for that I’m grateful, love you, rest in peace Honey Bun.Rolande is survived by her husband Raymond Pomerleau of Lewiston, three children; son Dennis Pomerleau, wife Gail of Litchfield, son Marcel Pomerleau, wife Lynn, and daughter Claire Laplante, husband Maurice all of Wales, six grandchildren, Ryan and Kevin Laplante, Lauren (Laplante) Bergeron, Desneige Barker, Brandon and Mariah Pomerleau, seven great grandchildren, a brother Robert Guay, wife Carmen of Biddeford, sister Sylvia, husband Robert Latullipe of Lewiston, and many nieces, and nephews.A visitation will be held at Albert and Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, Maine, 04240, on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 2 – 4 PM and 6- 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Church, 1080 Lisbon Street, Lewiston Maine. The family extends a thank you for the care they provided. Condolences donations and a video tribute may be found at http://www.Albert-Burpee.com. Due to anticipated restrictions, attendees are requested to wear a mask to all services. Attendance limitations and social distancing practices may be in place to meet state mandates. Albert-Burpee. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice, Attn. Development Office, 15 Strawberry Avenue, Lewiston Maine 04240.

