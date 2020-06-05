It is past time to recognize the enormous progress that has been made to clean up the Androscoggin River. Once a national disgrace, it has been transformed into a tremendous resource for river communities. I strongly support upgrading the classification of the river in recognition of this progress.
I regularly take my boys fishing on the river. I have to remind them that it was not many years ago that the river was severely and obviously polluted; and that the legislation sponsored by then-Sen. John Nutting from Turner addressed the issue of “color, odor and foam” and was a key step in improving the quality of the water.
It is time to recognize that improvement by reclassifying the river.
Peter Driscoll, Turner
Invalid username/password.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
Related Stories
Latest Articles