It is past time to recognize the enormous progress that has been made to clean up the Androscoggin River. Once a national disgrace, it has been transformed into a tremendous resource for river communities. I strongly support upgrading the classification of the river in recognition of this progress.
I regularly take my boys fishing on the river. I have to remind them that it was not many years ago that the river was severely and obviously polluted; and that the legislation sponsored by then-Sen. John Nutting from Turner addressed the issue of “color, odor and foam” and was a key step in improving the quality of the water.
It is time to recognize that improvement by reclassifying the river.
Peter Driscoll, Turner

