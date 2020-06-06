OLD ORCHARD BEACH — The annual Rumble at The Ballpark wrestling tournament, which was scheduled for July 25-26 at The Ballpark in Old Orchard Beach, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high school, college and youth wrestling tournament will return in July of 2021.

“It is truly disappointing that we have to cancel this year’s tournament, but with the state’s reopening plan limiting the number of people at a gathering to under 50 it is just not feasible for us,” Rumble at The Ballpark founder and tournament director Pat McDonald said.

The tournament has been held at the historic Old Orchard Beach stadium since 2017 and has brought wrestlers from all over Maine as well as New York, Massachusetts and New Hampshire to the area.

This year’s event was going to be the first year the Rumble at The Ballpark was going to be held over two days.

“We were looking forward to hosting a youth tournament on Sunday (July 26) for the first time, and we can’t wait to have the youth wrestlers experience The Ballpark next summer,” McDonald said.

The tournament is scheduled to return to The Ballpark on July 24-July 25 of next year.

“We are excited to return next summer and will begin planning right away as we look to make the tournament bigger and better than ever,” McDonald said.

