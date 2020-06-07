State Sen. Shenna Bellows is always getting out around her Senate district attending select board meetings, local events and talking to voters. She listens to her constituents and takes action in the state Senate to address the problem, whatever it might be.

She has worked hard to improve broadband coverage — a huge problem in rural Maine and a serious impediment to economic development. That is an issue my wife and I know all too well.

She has worked to reduce property taxes through increased state funding to towns for essential services. And she has worked to improve health care — a problem everywhere, but particularly in rural areas.

She provides the kind of thoughtful, compassionate and creative leadership Maine needs, particularly in these difficult times.

I hope others will join me in support of Shenna Bellows in the upcoming election and keep her in Augusta, working for all of us.

Charles Jacobs, Monmouth