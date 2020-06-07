I just don’t understand it — the state of Maine (hopefully not the town of Farmington) is “grooving” the Fairbanks Road, Route 4 North, in preparation for resurfacing, i.e., new asphalt. That section of highway was rebuilt several years ago and, in my opinion, remains today as one of the finest stretches of road in the entire state of Maine, all the way to Rangeley.

I just don’t understand the reasoning behind that maintenance decision. Is there any explanation?

Edmund Lewis, Farmington

