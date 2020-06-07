I just don’t understand it — the state of Maine (hopefully not the town of Farmington) is “grooving” the Fairbanks Road, Route 4 North, in preparation for resurfacing, i.e., new asphalt. That section of highway was rebuilt several years ago and, in my opinion, remains today as one of the finest stretches of road in the entire state of Maine, all the way to Rangeley.
I just don’t understand the reasoning behind that maintenance decision. Is there any explanation?
Edmund Lewis, Farmington
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.