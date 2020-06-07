I write this letter 31 years to the day (June 4, 1989) after Chinese soldiers opened fire on peaceful protesters on Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Almost two years later, Soviet soldiers refused to shoot peaceful civilians seeking an end to repression.
It is unfortunately possible that U.S. troops will have to make the same decision. I hope they are not placed in that position. If they are, I hope they follow their training not to obey illegal and immoral orders. I hope they recognize family members among the demonstrators. I hope they realize the peaceful protests seek only to realize the unfulfilled promise of the Declaration of Independence.
James Richter, Lewiston
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.