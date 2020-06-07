I write this letter 31 years to the day (June 4, 1989) after Chinese soldiers opened fire on peaceful protesters on Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Almost two years later, Soviet soldiers refused to shoot peaceful civilians seeking an end to repression.

It is unfortunately possible that U.S. troops will have to make the same decision. I hope they are not placed in that position. If they are, I hope they follow their training not to obey illegal and immoral orders. I hope they recognize family members among the demonstrators. I hope they realize the peaceful protests seek only to realize the unfulfilled promise of the Declaration of Independence.

James Richter, Lewiston

