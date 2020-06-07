The rain stopped long enough Saturday for Farmington-area veterans and their families to hold a noon D-Day wreath-laying ceremony on Center Bridge. Seen as the group makes it way across the bridge are color guard members Glenn Durrell, with the American flag, and Rodney Titcomb. holding the flag of James A. McKechnie Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

A D-Day remembrance was held at noon Saturday on Center Bridge in Farmington. World War II veteran Francis Paling, left, is seen listening to VFW Commander Gordon Webber’s remarks.

James A. McKechnie VFW Post 10881 holds a D-Day wreath-laying ceremony at noon Saturday in Farmington. Chaplain Clyde Penney, left, shares a prayer as World War II veteran Francis Paling, center, and VFW commander and Vietnam veteran Gorgon Webber listen.

A noon wreath-laying ceremony Saturday on Center Bridge in Farmington recognized the 76th anniversary of D-Day, the invasion of Normandy during World War II. Pictured from left: Glenn Durrell, Douglas Hand, Rodney Titcomb and Clyde Penney.

filed under:
d-day, Farmington Maine
