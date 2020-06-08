Regional School District 9 school board agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9

***The school board meeting will be conducted via Zoom which the public can attend by clicking on the link listed on the district’s website.

Item 1: Call to order

Item 2: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 3: Public comment

Item 4: Report of the chairperson

  • Good news stories from board/administrator

Item 5: Superintendent Tina Meserve’s report

  • New hires, transfers and resignations

Item 6: Presentations

  • Planning for the 20/21 school year
  • PAL update
  • Food service update

Item 7:  Consent agenda

  • Board meeting minutes from May 28, 2020

Item 8: Committee reports

  • Operations-none
  • Personnel and finance-none
  • Educational policy-none
  • Drop-out prevention-none

Item 9: New business

  • 2021 budget process

Item 10: Adjourn

 

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Franklin County Maine, Franklin Journal, RSu 9
Related Stories
Latest Articles