Regional School District 9 school board agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9

***The school board meeting will be conducted via Zoom which the public can attend by clicking on the link listed on the district’s website.

Item 1: Call to order

Item 2: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 3: Public comment

Item 4: Report of the chairperson

Good news stories from board/administrator

Item 5: Superintendent Tina Meserve’s report

New hires, transfers and resignations

Item 6: Presentations

Planning for the 20/21 school year

PAL update

Food service update

Item 7: Consent agenda

Board meeting minutes from May 28, 2020

Item 8: Committee reports

Operations-none

Personnel and finance-none

Educational policy-none

Drop-out prevention-none

Item 9: New business

2021 budget process

Item 10: Adjourn

