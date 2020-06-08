Regional School District 9 school board agenda
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9
***The school board meeting will be conducted via Zoom which the public can attend by clicking on the link listed on the district’s website.
Item 1: Call to order
Item 2: Pledge of Allegiance
Item 3: Public comment
Item 4: Report of the chairperson
- Good news stories from board/administrator
Item 5: Superintendent Tina Meserve’s report
- New hires, transfers and resignations
Item 6: Presentations
- Planning for the 20/21 school year
- PAL update
- Food service update
Item 7: Consent agenda
- Board meeting minutes from May 28, 2020
Item 8: Committee reports
- Operations-none
- Personnel and finance-none
- Educational policy-none
- Drop-out prevention-none
Item 9: New business
- 2021 budget process
Item 10: Adjourn
